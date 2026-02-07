Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Rubrik. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing AI agents across hybrid infrastructure need Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud because it's the only platform that combines automatic agent discovery with policy-enforced remediation, letting you govern agent behavior before it creates data exposure. The tool covers 11 NIST CSF 2.0 areas including the critical identity management and continuous monitoring functions, with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation through its agent action rollback capability. Skip this if your organization has minimal AI agent deployment or lacks the infrastructure complexity to justify a dedicated agent security layer; for smaller teams, a broader PAM or EDR tool will do the job.
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Guardian Agent vs Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud for your agentic ai security needs.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud: Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions. built by Rubrik. Core capabilities include Automatic AI agent discovery, Agent activity monitoring across data, identities, and applications, Policy-based agent governance controls..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent differentiates with Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows. Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud differentiates with Automatic AI agent discovery, Agent activity monitoring across data, identities, and applications, Policy-based agent governance controls.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is developed by Aiceberg. Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud is developed by Rubrik. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent and Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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