Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..

Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud: Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions. built by Rubrik. Core capabilities include Automatic AI agent discovery, Agent activity monitoring across data, identities, and applications, Policy-based agent governance controls..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.