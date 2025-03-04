Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. ZeroFox Brand Protection is a commercial brand protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting brand impersonation across social platforms, marketplaces, and dark web will get real value from ZeroFox Brand Protection because it actually removes threats instead of just flagging them, with 80+ takedown partnerships built into the platform. The tool monitors 180+ channels and pairs AI detection with analyst review to cut false positives, which matters when your team is resource-constrained; the threat scoring then lets you prioritize what actually needs immediate action. Skip this if your fraud problem is mostly confined to your own website or app; ZeroFox is built for distributed threats across dozens of platforms, not single-property defense.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Monitors digital channels to detect and remove brand impersonation and fraud.
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs ZeroFox Brand Protection for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
ZeroFox Brand Protection: Monitors digital channels to detect and remove brand impersonation and fraud. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Monitors 180+ platforms including social media, marketplaces, forums, and dark web, AI-powered detection using image recognition, NLP, and behavioral analytics, Detects fake profiles, deepfakes, and AI-driven scams..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. ZeroFox Brand Protection differentiates with Monitors 180+ platforms including social media, marketplaces, forums, and dark web, AI-powered detection using image recognition, NLP, and behavioral analytics, Detects fake profiles, deepfakes, and AI-driven scams.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. ZeroFox Brand Protection is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and ZeroFox Brand Protection serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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