Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. PhishTank is a free threat intel feeds tool by PhishTank. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Security analysts and threat intelligence teams hunting phishing infrastructure will extract real value from PhishTank's crowd-sourced URL archive, particularly for tracking brand-impersonation campaigns across ASNs and identifying patterns aggressors reuse. The community submission model means you get data faster than waiting for commercial feeds to index the same URLs, and the validity voting system filters signal from noise without requiring a paid subscription. Skip this if your organization needs automated blocking integration or real-time API feeds tied to email gateways; PhishTank is a research and investigation tool, not a prevention layer.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Community-driven phishing URL archive operated by Cisco Talos.
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs PhishTank for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
PhishTank: Community-driven phishing URL archive operated by Cisco Talos. built by PhishTank. Core capabilities include Phishing URL archive with unique ID tracking per submission, Community-based phishing URL submission, Crowd-sourced validity voting on submitted phishing URLs..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. PhishTank differentiates with Phishing URL archive with unique ID tracking per submission, Community-based phishing URL submission, Crowd-sourced validity voting on submitted phishing URLs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. PhishTank is developed by PhishTank. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and PhishTank serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: AI SPERA Criminal IP is Commercial while PhishTank is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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