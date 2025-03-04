AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

isMalicious Threat Intelligence: Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API. built by isMalicious. Core capabilities include Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and hashes, Multi-source aggregation from VirusTotal, Shodan, GreyNoise, AbuseIPDB, AlienVault, AI-powered threat summaries with LLM-generated analysis..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.