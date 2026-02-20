alphaMountain threatYeti: Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings..

isMalicious Threat Intelligence: Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API. built by isMalicious. Core capabilities include Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and hashes, Multi-source aggregation from VirusTotal, Shodan, GreyNoise, AbuseIPDB, AlienVault, AI-powered threat summaries with LLM-generated analysis..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.