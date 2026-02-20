Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
alphaMountain threatYeti is a free threat intel platforms tool by alphaMountain. isMalicious Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by isMalicious. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security analysts and threat intel teams doing ad-hoc investigations will find threatYeti's free access and numerical threat scoring useful for quick triage, especially when you need to cross-reference a suspicious URL or domain against multiple sources in one click. The 1.0–10.0 risk scoring system pulls from both passive and active host factors, so you're not just getting reputation verdicts but reasoning behind them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated feeds; threatYeti is a lookup tool for investigation, not a feed platform for bulk ingestion. SMB and mid-market security teams that need fast IOC validation without maintaining their own threat feeds will find isMalicious's 500M+ aggregated IP, domain, and hash database immediately useful; the real win is the LLM-powered threat summaries that turn raw indicators into actionable context in seconds. The platform covers the full NIST Detect cycle,continuous monitoring feeds into automated adverse event analysis with MITRE ATT&CK mapping,which means you're not just looking up a reputation score. Skip this if your team needs deep pivot capabilities or regional threat intel tailored to your industry; isMalicious excels at the lookup-and-block workflow, not investigation.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security analysts and threat intel teams doing ad-hoc investigations will find threatYeti's free access and numerical threat scoring useful for quick triage, especially when you need to cross-reference a suspicious URL or domain against multiple sources in one click. The 1.0–10.0 risk scoring system pulls from both passive and active host factors, so you're not just getting reputation verdicts but reasoning behind them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated feeds; threatYeti is a lookup tool for investigation, not a feed platform for bulk ingestion.
isMalicious Threat Intelligence
SMB and mid-market security teams that need fast IOC validation without maintaining their own threat feeds will find isMalicious's 500M+ aggregated IP, domain, and hash database immediately useful; the real win is the LLM-powered threat summaries that turn raw indicators into actionable context in seconds. The platform covers the full NIST Detect cycle,continuous monitoring feeds into automated adverse event analysis with MITRE ATT&CK mapping,which means you're not just looking up a reputation score. Skip this if your team needs deep pivot capabilities or regional threat intel tailored to your industry; isMalicious excels at the lookup-and-block workflow, not investigation.
Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization.
Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing alphaMountain threatYeti vs isMalicious Threat Intelligence for your threat intel platforms needs.
alphaMountain threatYeti: Free URL/domain/IP threat investigation tool with risk scoring & categorization. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings..
isMalicious Threat Intelligence: Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API. built by isMalicious. Core capabilities include Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and hashes, Multi-source aggregation from VirusTotal, Shodan, GreyNoise, AbuseIPDB, AlienVault, AI-powered threat summaries with LLM-generated analysis..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
alphaMountain threatYeti differentiates with Numerical threat rating (1.0–10.0) based on passive and active host factors, AI-based content categorization using NLP and skip-gram modeling, Related hosts view showing associated domains, IPs, and their threat ratings. isMalicious Threat Intelligence differentiates with Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and hashes, Multi-source aggregation from VirusTotal, Shodan, GreyNoise, AbuseIPDB, AlienVault, AI-powered threat summaries with LLM-generated analysis.
alphaMountain threatYeti is developed by alphaMountain. isMalicious Threat Intelligence is developed by isMalicious. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
alphaMountain threatYeti and isMalicious Threat Intelligence serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: alphaMountain threatYeti is Free while isMalicious Threat Intelligence is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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