AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

Filigran OpenCTI: Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI. built by Filigran. Core capabilities include STIX 2.1 data model for threat intelligence structuring, Knowledge hypergraph with visual graphs and timelines, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.