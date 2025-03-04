Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Filigran OpenCTI is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Filigran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected threat feeds will get the most from Filigran OpenCTI because its hypergraph architecture actually makes intelligence actionable instead of just stored. The 300+ integrations and STIX 2.1 data model mean you can ingest everything from your vendor ecosystem and surface signals that stay buried in spreadsheets elsewhere, with case management that ties intelligence directly to incident response. Skip this if you need a fully managed, point-and-click platform; OpenCTI demands some operational maturity to deploy and configure properly, and the open-source licensing model appeals to teams comfortable with self-hosted infrastructure.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs Filigran OpenCTI for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
Filigran OpenCTI: Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI. built by Filigran. Core capabilities include STIX 2.1 data model for threat intelligence structuring, Knowledge hypergraph with visual graphs and timelines, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. Filigran OpenCTI differentiates with STIX 2.1 data model for threat intelligence structuring, Knowledge hypergraph with visual graphs and timelines, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Filigran OpenCTI is developed by Filigran. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and Filigran OpenCTI serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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