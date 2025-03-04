AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

Farsight Security DNSDB: Passive DNS intelligence platform for threat detection and investigation. built by Farsight Security. Core capabilities include Passive DNS observation and data collection, DNS record indexing and historical lookup, Threat detection using DNS intelligence..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.