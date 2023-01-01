Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Farsight Security DNSDB: Passive DNS intelligence platform for threat detection and investigation. built by Farsight Security. Core capabilities include Passive DNS observation and data collection, DNS record indexing and historical lookup, Threat detection using DNS intelligence..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.