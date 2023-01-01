Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. Farsight Security DNSDB is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Farsight Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Security teams hunting infrastructure indicators and tracking adversary domain activity will get the most from Farsight Security DNSDB because its 20+ year DNS observation dataset catches malicious domain patterns that younger threat feeds miss. The platform maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, prioritizing detection and investigation over response, with DomainTools integration adding registrant and SSL intelligence to speed enrichment. Skip this if you need real-time blocking or correlation with network traffic; DNSDB is passive intelligence for hunters and incident response, not prevention.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Passive DNS intelligence platform for threat detection and investigation.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs Farsight Security DNSDB for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
Farsight Security DNSDB: Passive DNS intelligence platform for threat detection and investigation. built by Farsight Security. Core capabilities include Passive DNS observation and data collection, DNS record indexing and historical lookup, Threat detection using DNS intelligence..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure. Farsight Security DNSDB differentiates with Passive DNS observation and data collection, DNS record indexing and historical lookup, Threat detection using DNS intelligence.
Abstract Intel Gallery is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Farsight Security DNSDB is developed by Farsight Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Intel Gallery integrates with Silent Push, Mandiant, SecurityScorecard. Farsight Security DNSDB integrates with DomainTools. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abstract Intel Gallery and Farsight Security DNSDB serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox