AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform: OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Real-time data collection from surface web, dark web, and social media, AI-powered data classification and sentiment analysis, Entity extraction and pivoting..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.