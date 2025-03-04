AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange

Security teams at mid-market companies and below will get immediate value from AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange because the free model eliminates budget friction while the collaborative threat database cuts your time to understand emerging indicators you're already seeing. The platform ingests and shares vetted IOCs across thousands of organizations, meaning you get context on attacks your peers are fighting without building an internal threat intel function. Skip this if you need proprietary intelligence feeds or automated threat feeds integrated into your SIEM; OTX works best for teams with time to manually correlate and operationalize what you find.