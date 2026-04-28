Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. Witness AI Product is a commercial ai spm tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying Windows Copilot and Office 365 need Witness AI Product because it maps AI usage at the network level before it becomes a governance nightmare. Coverage across ID.AM, PR.DS, and DE.CM means you're getting asset discovery, data protection, and continuous monitoring specifically for AI,not bolted-on afterthoughts in a general platform. Skip this if your AI risk appetite is still theoretical or your workforce hasn't standardized on Microsoft AI tools yet.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs Witness AI Product for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
Witness AI Product: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level visibility of AI usage across employees and agents, AI application and model discovery and cataloging, Real-time intent-based classification and risk analysis..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 differentiates with 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels. Witness AI Product differentiates with Network-level visibility of AI usage across employees and agents, AI application and model discovery and cataloging, Real-time intent-based classification and risk analysis.
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. Witness AI Product is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 integrates with Docker, Kubernetes, AWS IAM, AWS Lambda, GCP service accounts. Witness AI Product integrates with Windows Copilot, Office 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Shield M99 and Witness AI Product serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox