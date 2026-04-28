Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. Permit Enterprise-Grade AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Permit.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs Permit Enterprise-Grade AI Agent Security for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
Permit Enterprise-Grade AI Agent Security: Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit. built by Permit.io..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. Permit Enterprise-Grade AI Agent Security is developed by Permit.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 and Permit Enterprise-Grade AI Agent Security serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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