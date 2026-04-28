AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

Operant AI MCP: Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Real-time AI threat detection and blocking for prompt injection and data exfiltration, In-line auto-redaction of sensitive data, MCP server, client, and tool visibility with registry management..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.