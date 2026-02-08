AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Prime Security: Scans development plans to identify design flaws before implementation. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated scanning of planned development work for design flaws, Aggregate and task-level visibility of security risks, Structured business and security context for each risk..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.