AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.