AI Score: Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises. built by AI Score. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility..

FireTail AI Governance: Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into all AI model interactions across the organization, AI usage policy definition and enforcement, Real-time monitoring of prompts, responses, metadata, and user identity..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.