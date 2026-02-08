AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Moderation & Policy Engine: Content moderation & policy enforcement for LLM applications. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Embedding-based semantic content detection, Keyword and regex filtering, LLM-assisted edge case review..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.