Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..

Witness AI for Compliance: AI compliance platform with automated controls and audit-ready logging. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include AI application and interaction logging, Automated sensitive data detection and masking, PII, payment card, and health data protection..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.