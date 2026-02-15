Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.

Modulos AI Governance Platform - Risk

Security and risk leaders at mid-market and enterprise organizations need AI Governance Platform - Risk because it quantifies AI risk in the one language boardrooms understand: dollars. The platform scores AI risk exposure numerically and maps it directly to monetary impact, which cuts through the hand-waving that usually derails AI governance programs; this directly supports the GV.RM mandate to establish risk appetite statements that drive operational decisions. The main limitation is scope: this is built for organizations ready to audit and govern their own AI models and systems, not for those still in the "what AI do we even have" phase or those needing to manage third-party AI vendor risk as the primary use case.