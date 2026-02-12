Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by Fiddler AI. Willow AI Governance Gateway is a commercial ai governance tool by Willow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
AI governance gateway with RBAC, shadow AI discovery, and SIEM audit logging.
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Willow AI Governance Gateway for your ai governance needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Willow AI Governance Gateway: AI governance gateway with RBAC, shadow AI discovery, and SIEM audit logging. built by Willow. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance gateway for enterprise AI agent traffic, Kubernetes-native deployment via Helm chart (on-prem, hybrid, SaaS), SCIM-based identity provider sync for RBAC (Okta, JumpCloud, Azure AD)..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance differentiates with Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection. Willow AI Governance Gateway differentiates with Centralized AI governance gateway for enterprise AI agent traffic, Kubernetes-native deployment via Helm chart (on-prem, hybrid, SaaS), SCIM-based identity provider sync for RBAC (Okta, JumpCloud, Azure AD).
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is developed by Fiddler AI. Willow AI Governance Gateway is developed by Willow. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance integrates with Amazon SageMaker AI, Google Cloud Vertex AI, NVIDIA NIM, NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails, Databricks and 1 more. Willow AI Governance Gateway integrates with Okta, JumpCloud, Azure AD, HubSpot, Jira and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance and Willow AI Governance Gateway serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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