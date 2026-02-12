AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Willow AI Governance Gateway: AI governance gateway with RBAC, shadow AI discovery, and SIEM audit logging. built by Willow. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance gateway for enterprise AI agent traffic, Kubernetes-native deployment via Helm chart (on-prem, hybrid, SaaS), SCIM-based identity provider sync for RBAC (Okta, JumpCloud, Azure AD)..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.