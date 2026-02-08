AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Willow AI Governance Gateway: AI governance gateway with RBAC, shadow AI discovery, and SIEM audit logging. built by Willow. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance gateway for enterprise AI agent traffic, Kubernetes-native deployment via Helm chart (on-prem, hybrid, SaaS), SCIM-based identity provider sync for RBAC (Okta, JumpCloud, Azure AD)..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.