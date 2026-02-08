Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Willow AI Governance Gateway is a commercial ai governance tool by Willow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
AI governance gateway with RBAC, shadow AI discovery, and SIEM audit logging.
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Willow AI Governance Gateway for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Willow AI Governance Gateway: AI governance gateway with RBAC, shadow AI discovery, and SIEM audit logging. built by Willow. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance gateway for enterprise AI agent traffic, Kubernetes-native deployment via Helm chart (on-prem, hybrid, SaaS), SCIM-based identity provider sync for RBAC (Okta, JumpCloud, Azure AD)..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Willow AI Governance Gateway differentiates with Centralized AI governance gateway for enterprise AI agent traffic, Kubernetes-native deployment via Helm chart (on-prem, hybrid, SaaS), SCIM-based identity provider sync for RBAC (Okta, JumpCloud, Azure AD).
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Willow AI Governance Gateway is developed by Willow. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Willow AI Governance Gateway serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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