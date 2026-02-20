Advai Platform: AI testing & monitoring platform for secure, compliant AI deployment. built by Advai. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI model performance testing, AI security testing, AI safety evaluation..

AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.