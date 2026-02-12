AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Openlayer ML Testing: ML testing platform for validating models pre/post-deployment via CI/CD. built by Openlayer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral testing for edge cases and adversarial inputs, Drift detection on data features and model predictions, Fairness and bias auditing across demographic slices..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.