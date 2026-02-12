Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by Fiddler AI. Drata Continuous Trust is a commercial compliance management tool by Drata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams buried in multi-framework audits should start with Drata Continuous Trust because its AI automation actually reduces questionnaire response time instead of just cataloging frameworks side-by-side. The platform covers 10 of 11 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions and excels at supply chain risk management and policy enforcement, which means less manual vendor tracking spreadsheets. Skip this if your organization needs deep detection and response capabilities; Drata prioritizes the upstream compliance work, not the downstream security operations that catch active threats.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
AI-native GRC platform for compliance automation, risk mgmt & security reviews
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Drata Continuous Trust for your ai governance needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Drata Continuous Trust: AI-native GRC platform for compliance automation, risk mgmt & security reviews. built by Drata. Core capabilities include Automated control monitoring and evidence collection, Multi-framework compliance mapping and management, Vendor risk management with centralized tracking..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance differentiates with Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection. Drata Continuous Trust differentiates with Automated control monitoring and evidence collection, Multi-framework compliance mapping and management, Vendor risk management with centralized tracking.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is developed by Fiddler AI. Drata Continuous Trust is developed by Drata. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance and Drata Continuous Trust serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox