AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Drata Continuous Trust: AI-native GRC platform for compliance automation, risk mgmt & security reviews. built by Drata. Core capabilities include Automated control monitoring and evidence collection, Multi-framework compliance mapping and management, Vendor risk management with centralized tracking..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.