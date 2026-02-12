AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Anecdotes GRC: GRC platform for gaming industry with automated compliance and risk management. built by Anecdotes. Core capabilities include Automated data collection from technology infrastructure, Multi-framework compliance mapping, Continuous monitoring of connected systems..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.