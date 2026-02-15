AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Verax Protect: Platform for monitoring and securing LLMs in production environments. built by Verax. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and correction of LLM hallucinations, Data leakage prevention for LLMs, PII access control and protection..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.