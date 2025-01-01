AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Verax Protect: Platform for monitoring and securing LLMs in production environments. built by Verax. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and correction of LLM hallucinations, Data leakage prevention for LLMs, PII access control and protection..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.