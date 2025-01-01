Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Verax Protect is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Verax. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying LLMs in customer-facing applications need Verax Protect primarily for its real-time detection and correction of hallucinations before they reach users, which reduces both liability and brand damage. The platform's strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE adverse event analysis means you get behavioral anomaly detection tied directly to remediation, not just alerts you'll ignore. Skip this if your LLM use is experimental or internal-only; Verax is built for production workloads where output quality directly affects revenue or compliance, and that operational overhead won't justify itself at smaller scales.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Platform for monitoring and securing LLMs in production environments
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Verax Protect for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Verax Protect: Platform for monitoring and securing LLMs in production environments. built by Verax. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and correction of LLM hallucinations, Data leakage prevention for LLMs, PII access control and protection..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Verax Protect differentiates with Real-time detection and correction of LLM hallucinations, Data leakage prevention for LLMs, PII access control and protection.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Verax Protect is developed by Verax. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Verax Protect serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover PII. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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