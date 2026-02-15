Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Tumerik AI Trust Score™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Tumeryk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents into production need Tumerik AI Trust Score™ because it catches jailbreaks and prompt injections in real time before they cascade through multi-agent workflows. The tool evaluates across nine risk dimensions including bias and PII leakage, then surfaces trust scores that let you actually decide whether to let an agent run or roll it back. Skip this if your LLM use is limited to single-shot chatbots or if you lack engineering resources to integrate guardrails into your deployment pipeline; Tumerik assumes you're building systems where agent behavior matters operationally.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Real-time AI application security with trust scoring and guardrails
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Tumerik AI Trust Score™ for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Tumerik AI Trust Score™: Real-time AI application security with trust scoring and guardrails. built by Tumeryk. Core capabilities include Automated testing across security, bias, and safety dimensions, Real-time risk scoring and trust score calculation, Enterprise monitoring across multi-cloud environments..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Tumerik AI Trust Score™ differentiates with Automated testing across security, bias, and safety dimensions, Real-time risk scoring and trust score calculation, Enterprise monitoring across multi-cloud environments.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Tumerik AI Trust Score™ is developed by Tumeryk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Tumerik AI Trust Score™ serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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