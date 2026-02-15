AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Tumerik AI Trust Score™: Real-time AI application security with trust scoring and guardrails. built by Tumeryk. Core capabilities include Automated testing across security, bias, and safety dimensions, Real-time risk scoring and trust score calculation, Enterprise monitoring across multi-cloud environments..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.