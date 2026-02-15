Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Protecto AI Guardrails is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Protecto. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Security teams protecting LLM applications against data leakage will find Protecto AI Guardrails valuable for its accuracy-preserving masking, which redacts PII and PHI without corrupting downstream model performance or data consistency. The tool's support for HIPAA, GDPR, and DPDP compliance across hybrid deployment models, plus role-based access control for RAG pipelines, addresses the real friction point of keeping sensitive data out of prompts without breaking application logic. Skip this if you need broader LLM safety beyond data protection, like jailbreak detection or model monitoring; Protecto is deliberately narrow in scope, prioritizing data security over other guardrail concerns.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
AI guardrails tool for PII/PHI detection, masking & content filtering in LLM apps.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Protecto AI Guardrails for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Protecto AI Guardrails: AI guardrails tool for PII/PHI detection, masking & content filtering in LLM apps. built by Protecto. Core capabilities include PII and PHI detection and redaction using custom models, Accuracy-preserving data masking that maintains data consistency, format, and type, Content filtering for hate speech, profanity, and harmful material..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Protecto AI Guardrails differentiates with PII and PHI detection and redaction using custom models, Accuracy-preserving data masking that maintains data consistency, format, and type, Content filtering for hate speech, profanity, and harmful material.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Protecto AI Guardrails is developed by Protecto. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Protecto AI Guardrails serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox