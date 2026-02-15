AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Protecto AI Guardrails: AI guardrails tool for PII/PHI detection, masking & content filtering in LLM apps. built by Protecto. Core capabilities include PII and PHI detection and redaction using custom models, Accuracy-preserving data masking that maintains data consistency, format, and type, Content filtering for hate speech, profanity, and harmful material..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.