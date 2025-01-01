AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Protecto AI Guardrails: AI guardrails tool for PII/PHI detection, masking & content filtering in LLM apps. built by Protecto. Core capabilities include PII and PHI detection and redaction using custom models, Accuracy-preserving data masking that maintains data consistency, format, and type, Content filtering for hate speech, profanity, and harmful material..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.