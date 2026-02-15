AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Prompt Security GenAI Solutions: GenAI security platform for shadow AI discovery, prompt injection defense & DLP. built by prompt security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Real-time prompt injection detection and blocking, Automatic data anonymization and redaction..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.