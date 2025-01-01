Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Prompt Security GenAI Solutions is a commercial llm guardrails tool by prompt security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Prompt Security GenAI Solutions
Security teams that need to lock down shadow AI adoption without blocking employee productivity should start with Prompt Security GenAI Solutions; its sub-200ms prompt injection blocking and real-time policy enforcement across departments actually let you say yes to generative AI instead of just blocking it. The platform covers the full detection and response cycle, from asset discovery through continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with automatic data redaction that handles the DLP piece most GenAI tools ignore. Skip this if you're still in the "we don't use AI" phase or if you need a broader endpoint or application security platform; Prompt Security is narrowly built for the GenAI risk problem.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
GenAI security platform for shadow AI discovery, prompt injection defense & DLP
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Prompt Security GenAI Solutions for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Prompt Security GenAI Solutions: GenAI security platform for shadow AI discovery, prompt injection defense & DLP. built by prompt security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Real-time prompt injection detection and blocking, Automatic data anonymization and redaction..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Prompt Security GenAI Solutions differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Real-time prompt injection detection and blocking, Automatic data anonymization and redaction.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Prompt Security GenAI Solutions is developed by prompt security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Prompt Security GenAI Solutions serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover Prompt Injection, Shadow AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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