AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Prompt Security GenAI Solutions: GenAI security platform for shadow AI discovery, prompt injection defense & DLP. built by prompt security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Real-time prompt injection detection and blocking, Automatic data anonymization and redaction..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.