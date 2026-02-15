AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Portkey Guardrails for Bedrock: Configurable guardrails for Amazon Bedrock AI requests via an API gateway. built by Portkey. Core capabilities include Input and output guardrail checks (deterministic and LLM-powered), PII detection on prompts and responses, Content moderation for unsafe or harmful inputs and outputs..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.