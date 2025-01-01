AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Portkey Guardrails for Bedrock: Configurable guardrails for Amazon Bedrock AI requests via an API gateway. built by Portkey. Core capabilities include Input and output guardrail checks (deterministic and LLM-powered), PII detection on prompts and responses, Content moderation for unsafe or harmful inputs and outputs..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.