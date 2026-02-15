AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Pangea AI Security Platform: Platform securing AI apps and employee AI use via guardrails & threat detection. built by Pangea. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime detection of 250+ types of confidential information and PII, Tamper-proof audit trail of AI usage across cloud, browser, applications, and gateways..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.