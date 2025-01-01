Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Pangea AI Security Platform is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Pangea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Platform securing AI apps and employee AI use via guardrails & threat detection.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Pangea AI Security Platform for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Pangea AI Security Platform: Platform securing AI apps and employee AI use via guardrails & threat detection. built by Pangea. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime detection of 250+ types of confidential information and PII, Tamper-proof audit trail of AI usage across cloud, browser, applications, and gateways..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Pangea AI Security Platform differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime detection of 250+ types of confidential information and PII, Tamper-proof audit trail of AI usage across cloud, browser, applications, and gateways.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Pangea AI Security Platform is developed by Pangea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. Pangea AI Security Platform integrates with Splunk, CrowdStrike, Sumo Logic. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and Pangea AI Security Platform serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover LLM Guardrails, LLM Security, Prompt Injection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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