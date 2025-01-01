AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Pangea AI Security Platform: Platform securing AI apps and employee AI use via guardrails & threat detection. built by Pangea. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime detection of 250+ types of confidential information and PII, Tamper-proof audit trail of AI usage across cloud, browser, applications, and gateways..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.