Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Moderation & Policy Engine is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Security and compliance teams deploying large language models need Moderation & Policy Engine because it catches policy violations in real time across both prompts and outputs without requiring model retraining or API changes. The hybrid deployment model with self-hosted private cloud options means you keep sensitive data off SaaS infrastructure while maintaining multi-region coverage, and the embedding-based semantic detection catches intent-level violations that keyword filters miss. Skip this if your organization needs post-incident forensics or audit trail depth comparable to traditional DLP tools; NeuralTrust prioritizes prevention over investigation, which is the right tradeoff for LLM governance but not for teams auditing historical data breaches.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Content moderation & policy enforcement for LLM applications
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Moderation & Policy Engine for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Moderation & Policy Engine: Content moderation & policy enforcement for LLM applications. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Embedding-based semantic content detection, Keyword and regex filtering, LLM-assisted edge case review..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Moderation & Policy Engine differentiates with Embedding-based semantic content detection, Keyword and regex filtering, LLM-assisted edge case review.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Moderation & Policy Engine is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Moderation & Policy Engine serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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