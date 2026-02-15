AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Moderation & Policy Engine: Content moderation & policy enforcement for LLM applications. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Embedding-based semantic content detection, Keyword and regex filtering, LLM-assisted edge case review..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.