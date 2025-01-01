AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Moderation & Policy Engine: Content moderation & policy enforcement for LLM applications. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Embedding-based semantic content detection, Keyword and regex filtering, LLM-assisted edge case review..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.