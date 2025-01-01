Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Moderation & Policy Engine is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams deploying large language models need Moderation & Policy Engine because it catches policy violations in real time across both prompts and outputs without requiring model retraining or API changes. The hybrid deployment model with self-hosted private cloud options means you keep sensitive data off SaaS infrastructure while maintaining multi-region coverage, and the embedding-based semantic detection catches intent-level violations that keyword filters miss. Skip this if your organization needs post-incident forensics or audit trail depth comparable to traditional DLP tools; NeuralTrust prioritizes prevention over investigation, which is the right tradeoff for LLM governance but not for teams auditing historical data breaches.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Content moderation & policy enforcement for LLM applications
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Moderation & Policy Engine for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Moderation & Policy Engine: Content moderation & policy enforcement for LLM applications. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Embedding-based semantic content detection, Keyword and regex filtering, LLM-assisted edge case review..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Moderation & Policy Engine differentiates with Embedding-based semantic content detection, Keyword and regex filtering, LLM-assisted edge case review.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Moderation & Policy Engine is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Moderation & Policy Engine serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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