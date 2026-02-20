AI EdgeLabs Vulnerability Detection: AI-driven vulnerability detection for hosts, containers, and firmware. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SBOM-based host vulnerability scanning with real-time runtime asset detection, Exploitation scoring to verify and prioritize real-world exploitability, Container vulnerability scanning at image, layer, and package levels..

Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.