AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..

SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security: Comprehensive CNAPP solution with CSPM, CWPP, CDR, CIEM, and DevSecOps capabilities. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) with agentless deployment, AI-powered Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for real-time protection, Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) with full forensic telemetry..

Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.