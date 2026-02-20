AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..

Isovalent Cilium Mesh: Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments. built by Isovalent. Core capabilities include Multi-cluster networking with Cluster Mesh and overlapping IP support, Universal connectivity across Kubernetes, VMs, and physical servers, Transit gateway for cloud and on-premises network integration..

Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.