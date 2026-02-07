AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Isovalent Cilium Mesh: Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments. built by Isovalent. Core capabilities include Multi-cluster networking with Cluster Mesh and overlapping IP support, Universal connectivity across Kubernetes, VMs, and physical servers, Transit gateway for cloud and on-premises network integration..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.