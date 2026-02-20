AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..

Remedio Smart Device Hardening: Automated device hardening and configuration management platform. built by Remedio. Core capabilities include Real-time dependency and context mapping for safe configuration changes, Continuous monitoring of Active Directory, MDM settings, GPOs, and devices, Automated detection and remediation of security misconfigurations..

Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.