Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI EdgeLabs Platform is a commercial workload protection tool by AI EdgeLabs. Data Theorem Cloud Secure is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best workload protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing GPU and edge workloads will get the most from AI EdgeLabs Platform because it does kernel-level runtime enforcement at scale without requiring SOC triage,the autonomous response actually quarantines malware and blocks network attacks without human approval. Its DPDK-based packet inspection handles 50 Gbps per node while KSPM maps infrastructure-as-code to misconfigurations, covering both detection and response across NIST's Detect and Respond functions. Skip this if you need air-gapped operation to be your primary deployment model; the cloud dashboard is where the product's value lives.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing mobile apps, APIs, and cloud services need Data Theorem Cloud Secure because it combines continuous asset discovery with runtime blocking that actually stops attacks rather than just logging them. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and supply chain risk workflow,from initial inventory through SBOM generation to active protection,which matters when you're juggling dozens of microservices and third-party dependencies. Skip this if your priority is a single pane of glass for infrastructure security; Data Theorem is built for application-layer threats, not cloud posture management.
AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads.
Cloud-native app security platform with discovery, testing, and runtime protection
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs Platform vs Data Theorem Cloud Secure for your workload protection needs.
AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..
Data Theorem Cloud Secure: Cloud-native app security platform with discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and inventory, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI EdgeLabs Platform differentiates with Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention. Data Theorem Cloud Secure differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and inventory, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST).
AI EdgeLabs Platform is developed by AI EdgeLabs. Data Theorem Cloud Secure is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI EdgeLabs Platform and Data Theorem Cloud Secure serve similar Workload Protection use cases: both cover Runtime Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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