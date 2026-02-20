AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Data Theorem Cloud Secure: Cloud-native app security platform with discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and inventory, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.