Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox Application Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. Data Theorem Cloud Secure is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing mobile apps, APIs, and cloud services need Data Theorem Cloud Secure because it combines continuous asset discovery with runtime blocking that actually stops attacks rather than just logging them. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and supply chain risk workflow,from initial inventory through SBOM generation to active protection,which matters when you're juggling dozens of microservices and third-party dependencies. Skip this if your priority is a single pane of glass for infrastructure security; Data Theorem is built for application-layer threats, not cloud posture management.
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Cloud-native app security platform with discovery, testing, and runtime protection
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Common questions about comparing AccuKnox Application Security vs Data Theorem Cloud Secure for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..
Data Theorem Cloud Secure: Cloud-native app security platform with discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and inventory, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccuKnox Application Security differentiates with Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec). Data Theorem Cloud Secure differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and inventory, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST).
AccuKnox Application Security is developed by AccuKnox. Data Theorem Cloud Secure is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox Application Security and Data Theorem Cloud Secure serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Cloud Native, DEVSECOPS, Runtime Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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