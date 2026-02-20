AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

SonicWall Capture Client: Unified endpoint security platform with EDR, next-gen AV, and threat hunting. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include Next-generation antivirus powered by SentinelOne, Behavior-based malware and ransomware protection, Application vulnerability intelligence..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.