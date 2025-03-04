Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. SonicWall Capture Client is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by SonicWall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Mid-market and enterprise teams already invested in SonicWall network infrastructure will see immediate value from Capture Client, since its integration with Capture Security Center eliminates the data silo problem you'd hit with a standalone EDR. The SentinelOne engine underneath handles behavioral ransomware detection better than SonicWall's legacy antivirus would, and the one-click remediation with rollback capability cuts mean time to recovery significantly. Skip this if you need cross-platform parity; Windows gets the full feature set while macOS and Linux support remains limited, which creates awkward gaps in organizations running diverse endpoints.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
Unified endpoint security platform with EDR, next-gen AV, and threat hunting
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs SonicWall Capture Client for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
SonicWall Capture Client: Unified endpoint security platform with EDR, next-gen AV, and threat hunting. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include Next-generation antivirus powered by SentinelOne, Behavior-based malware and ransomware protection, Application vulnerability intelligence..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. SonicWall Capture Client differentiates with Next-generation antivirus powered by SentinelOne, Behavior-based malware and ransomware protection, Application vulnerability intelligence.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. SonicWall Capture Client is developed by SonicWall. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR integrates with AhnLab EPP, AhnLab TIP, AhnLab MDS. SonicWall Capture Client integrates with SonicWall Capture Security Center, SonicWall Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), SentinelOne. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab EDR and SonicWall Capture Client serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox