AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

SonicWall Capture Client: Unified endpoint security platform with EDR, next-gen AV, and threat hunting. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include Next-generation antivirus powered by SentinelOne, Behavior-based malware and ransomware protection, Application vulnerability intelligence..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.