AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR: AI-driven XDR platform for endpoint security with threat prevention and detection. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention and detection with 99% prevention rate in AV Comparatives EPR Test, 100% detection accuracy in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations Round 6 with no delays or configuration changes, Single data lake architecture for unified security operations and analytics..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.