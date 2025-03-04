AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR: AI-driven XDR platform for endpoint security with threat prevention and detection. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention and detection with 99% prevention rate in AV Comparatives EPR Test, 100% detection accuracy in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations Round 6 with no delays or configuration changes, Single data lake architecture for unified security operations and analytics..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.