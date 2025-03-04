Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise will find Cortex XDR's AI-driven filtering genuinely useful; it actually reduces false positives instead of just claiming to. The platform achieved 100% detection accuracy in MITRE ATT&CK Round 6 evaluations without requiring tuning, and its single data lake architecture eliminates the integration tax most XDR stacks impose. Skip this if your organization prioritizes incident recovery workflows over detection; Cortex XDR is detection-heavy and assumes you have either strong internal response capability or a contract with Unit 42 MDR to handle remediation at scale.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
AI-driven XDR platform for endpoint security with threat prevention and detection
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR: AI-driven XDR platform for endpoint security with threat prevention and detection. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention and detection with 99% prevention rate in AV Comparatives EPR Test, 100% detection accuracy in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations Round 6 with no delays or configuration changes, Single data lake architecture for unified security operations and analytics..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR differentiates with AI-driven threat prevention and detection with 99% prevention rate in AV Comparatives EPR Test, 100% detection accuracy in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations Round 6 with no delays or configuration changes, Single data lake architecture for unified security operations and analytics.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR integrates with AhnLab EPP, AhnLab TIP, AhnLab MDS. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR integrates with Cortex XSIAM, Unit 42 MDR, Unit 42 Managed Threat Hunting, Unit 42 Incident Response. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab EDR and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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