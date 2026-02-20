AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

HarfangLab Cybersecurity Solutions: EDR platform with EPP capabilities for endpoint threat detection and response. built by HarfangLab. Core capabilities include Endpoint detection and response for Windows and Linux, Endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities, YARA and Sigma rule-based threat detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.